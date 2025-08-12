Sridhar Babu stresses on palm oil cultivation

Bhupalpally: In Dhanwada village of Katam Mandal in Bhupalpalli district, under the leadership of District Horticulture Department Officer A Sunil Kumar, the plantation of oil palm over 11 acres of his own farmland was inaugurated by the State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who planted the first sapling.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the State government advances with absolute sincerity toward agriculture, offers farmers ample opportunities for economic growth, and encouraged every farmer with access to irrigation to adopt oil palm cultivation as an alternate crop.

He also noted that farmers can grow chilli, cotton, maize, and other crops as inter-crops within oil palm fields, and that the government is providing generous incentives to support and bolster this cultivation.

The programme was attended by the district library chairman, Horticulture Department Officer Mani, former MPTCs and MPPs, sarpanches, the PSCS director, and numerous farmers.