Srisailam fire accident: Minister Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao express deep sorrow over deaths

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP and TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressed deep sorrow at the death of three employees in a major fire that was broke out in an underground Hydroelectric power unit at Srisailam project on Thursday night.



They expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The deceased were identified as Y Rambabu, M Venkat Rao and Maloth Kiran Kumar. Rambabu joined as a Plant Attendant in 2013 and native of Usirikayapalli village of Singareni mandal and he was survived by wife and two

children.

M Venkat Rao worked as Assistant Engineer and belongs to Mahadevapuram village of Madhira mandal in Khammam district. Maloth Kiran Kumar worked as Junior Plant Attendant lived in Indira Nagar Colony in Palvoncha village in Kothagudem district.