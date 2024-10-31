Live
- Two women from Nellore dist in TTD Board
- China Mobile Reveals 6G Prototype for Sub-7GHz Frequency
- Bolstering disaster management
- Indian market opens flat on Diwali, L&T and Sun Pharma top losers
- UN migration agency renews funding appeal to protect migrants, IDPs from mpox outbreak in Africa
- 4 lakh consumers eligible for free gas in Nellore dist
- CM Dhami announces increased financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of martyrs
- Ensure effective grounding of Central schemes says Gurumoorthy
- ADB announces new action plan to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific
- Diwali, a time to spread love, compassion, unity: Haryana Governor
Just In
St. George students selected in basketball team
Nine students from St.George-CBSE School have been selected for the Karimnagar district team in the U-17 category at the recent S.G.F Basketball tournament held at Ambedkar Stadium.
Karimnagar: Nine students from St.George-CBSE School have been selected for the Karimnagar district team in the U-17 category at the recent S.G.F Basketball tournament held at Ambedkar Stadium.
In the district-level competition held in Jagtial on October 29, Sanndhi (9th grade) in the girls’ category and Vajrang and SaiDevaharsha (10th grade) in the boys’ category were selected for the district team.
Chairman Dr. P. Fatima Reddy announced that the Karimnagar team will participate in the state-level tournament in Warangal from November 2-4. He expressed hopes that the selected students would also make it to the state-level basketball team.
Dr.Fatima Reddy congratulated basketball coach Mr.Venkatesh, the selected students, and their parents for their support and encouragement.
St.George-CBSE School management and staff wish the students success in the state-level tournament.