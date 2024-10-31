St. George students selected in basketball team

Karimnagar: Nine students from St.George-CBSE School have been selected for the Karimnagar district team in the U-17 category at the recent S.G.F Basketball tournament held at Ambedkar Stadium.

In the district-level competition held in Jagtial on October 29, Sanndhi (9th grade) in the girls’ category and Vajrang and SaiDevaharsha (10th grade) in the boys’ category were selected for the district team.

Chairman Dr. P. Fatima Reddy announced that the Karimnagar team will participate in the state-level tournament in Warangal from November 2-4. He expressed hopes that the selected students would also make it to the state-level basketball team.

Dr.Fatima Reddy congratulated basketball coach Mr.Venkatesh, the selected students, and their parents for their support and encouragement.

St.George-CBSE School management and staff wish the students success in the state-level tournament.