State BJP leaders seek Centre to transfer 5 IAS officers in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to derive their political mileage by hook or crook is likely to be ratified yet again in Telangana, if one were to go by the desperate recommendation of the state BJP leaders for transfer of five senior All India Services officers heading Central Government departments in Hyderabad.

Sources said that the State BJP leadership had made a forceful recommendation to the Central leadership to transfer the five senior level officials heading Central Government departments in Hyderabad, as they were found to be 'uncooperative' to the State BJP leaders.

It was stated that the State BJP leaders wanted the transfer the five unit heads of four Central government departments including the Income Tax. The Telangana BJP leaders were apparently unhappy with the officers, who were grudgingly acknowledged as 'impartial and honest', but not working in their favour. The BJP leaders, it was said, pointed out that the officials were not going to serve the party's purpose in any way and hence they must be given the marching orders.

The State BJP leaders were recommending the posting of senior officers with 'right' bent of mind to head these departments so that the party could derive political advantage.