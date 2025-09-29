State Election Commission sounds poll bugle

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced schedule for the local body elections in the state. The elections will be held in five phases including MPTC, ZPTC and Sarpanch elections starting from October 9 and ending on October 25.

The State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced the schedule for the local body elections in a press conference here on Monday. There will be elections in two phases for MPTC and ZPTC and in three phases for Sarpanch elections.

The first notification will be issued on October 9 and the election will be held on October 23. The second notification will be issued (for MPTC, ZPTC second phase) on October 13 and election will be held on October 27.

The notification for the first phase of Gram Panchayat election will be issued on October 17 and election will be held on October 31. Notification for second phase will be issued on October 21 and election will be held on November 4 and the final phase notification will be issued on October 25 and the election will be held on November 8. Along with election results will be announced the same day.

The MPTC and ZPTC results will be announced on November 11.

There are 31,375 polling stations for MPTC and ZPTC elections and 15,522 polling stations for Gram Panchayat elections. There are 5749 MPTCs and 565 ZPTC posts. Total Gram Panchayats are 12733 and total number of voters are 1,67,03,168 including 81,65,894 male, 85,36,770 female and 504 other category voters.

The SEC said that the model code of conduct comes into place with immediate effect and asked the DGP and other officials to strictly implement the same.