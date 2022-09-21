Statue of late actor Krishnam Raju's statue works completed, ready for unveil

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of Tollywood veteran actor Krishnam Raju left his family, friends and fans in deep sorrow. As per the sources, actor Krishnam Raju's nephew Prabhas (son of his younger brother Uppalapati Suryanarayana Raju) is going to conduct a tribute meeting at their native village Mogalturu, West Godavari.

Prabhas ordered a wax statue of Krishnam Raju which will be unveiled at his memorial meeting. A local sculptor named Raj Kumar Wkadayar (big fan of Krishnam Raju) from Kothapeta Mandal, Konaseema district completed the statue works and it will be shifted to Mogalturu. Now, social media is getting a buzz with the statue pictures of actor Krishnam Raju who passed away at the age of 83 while undergoing treatment at AIG hospital.