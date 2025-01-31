Live
Stay Away from Drugs: District Administration Urges Youth to Build a Bright Future
Gadwal: Additional District Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana emphasized the need for youth to stay away from drug addiction and bad habits.
On Friday, a coordination meeting of the Narcotics Control Committee was held in his chamber at IDOC. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector directed officials from relevant departments to create awareness among youth about the dangers of drug abuse. He instructed agriculture department officials to educate farmers on the legal consequences of cultivating cannabis.
He also urged citizens to take responsibility and inform the police about individuals involved in drug trafficking. Strict inspections should be conducted on buses and other vehicles passing through the district, and close surveillance should be maintained at border areas, he added.
The Additional Collector stated that awareness programs on drug abuse and narcotics control are being conducted in schools, colleges, and villages in collaboration with various government departments. He advised students not to fall into bad habits at a crucial stage of their lives and instead focus on building a bright future.
The meeting was attended by RDO Srinivasa Rao, DWO Sunanda, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, Intermediate Education Officer Hriday Raju, Medical Officer Sandhya Kiran, CI Srinu, and other officials.