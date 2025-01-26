Stop spreading lies, Congress tells BRS

Warangal : In an obvious retort to BRS leaders’ criticism aimed at them in a press conference on Saturday, the Congress MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and K R Nagaraju came down heavily against the KCR Government. It may be noted here that the BRS leaders Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Vinay Bhaskar who addressed the media earlier in the day, criticised the Congress Government.

“Even though it was in power for two terms, the BRS Government failed to provide double-bedroom houses and fulfill other promises. Instead of criticizing the Congress Government, BRS leaders should tell how many ration cards it issued during its tenure,” Naini said.

KCR promised to allocate Rs 300 crore every year for the development of Warangal and also vowed to ensure an underground drainage system in the city but they were not materialized, Naini said.

The authorities are selecting the beneficiaries for the four new schemes ration cards, Indiramma houses, RythuBharosa, and financial assistance to landless farmers in a transparent manner.

He advised the BRS leaders not to spread lies as all the eligible persons would get welfare schemes without fail, he asserted.

Nagaraju, a former IAS officer, found fault with the BRS leaders for expressing their mistrust of the police.