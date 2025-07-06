Storm brews among Bhadrachalam Congress factions

Bhadrachalam: Internal conflicts within the Congress party continue to build. Even as the war between Warangal factions is ongoing, concerning developments from Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency have now cropped up. The ongoing conflict between incumbent MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao and former MLA Podem Veeraiah appears to be brewing up a storm, especially in light of the latter’s most recent comments on the MLA.

Veeraiah, who is also the district Congress president, had said that Venkat Rao joined Congress after being elected from a different party, which is unfortunate for Congress workers. “It is our misfortune that we are all compelled to deal with difficulties and are ignored within our own party,” he had said, earlier last week at a party workers’ meeting in Dummugudem.

Venkat Rao, according to district Congress president Veeraiah, is not a true Congress leader and does not care to collaborate with top leaders and the establishment. He charged that Venkat Rao ignored the Congress cadres in favour of his supporters when approving Indiramma houses.

Veeraiah stated that before finalising the list of recipients for Indiramma residences, the MLA ought to have conferred with prominent leaders such as himself. “Everyone should have an equal share in welfare programmes; the constituency is nobody’s property,” he said.

According to sources, he intends to bring the issue to the attention of the party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, followers of Dr Rao strongly condemned Veeraiah’s remarks. They posted on social media on Saturday, that Podem had no right to comment against MLA Tellam. They praised the MLA’s services as a doctor and MLA in the district.