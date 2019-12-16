Students should go ahead with confidence: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in Nirmal

Nirmal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao aims to educate every child belonging to poor and weaker sections and to set up Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools across the State, stated Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.



Along with Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, she laid foundation stone for Kasturba Gandhi (Girls) Junior College building with an estimation cost of Rs 2.5 crores at Sofinagar Kasturba Gandhi School in Nirmal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha said that every student should go ahead with confidence and should dream for a better future and the government is working to fulfil the dreams of every student. Kasturba Gandhi Girls Colleges have been set up across the State with an intention to educate all the girls belonging to poor and weaker sections. There are about 475 Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools in the State. Students are provided quality meals and improved facilities. Every student should strive to achieve their goals with confidence. Every student dream of high education and the government is working towards that. The government is upgrading 177 Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools present in the State.

Sabitha asked all the students to teach reading and writing to their grandparents and parents, when they go home on holidays, as a social responsibility. And every student should plant saplings and create awareness among the people on the need of plantation to develop green cover and also to eradicate plastic usage.

The Minister advised the girls to be brave during untoward incidents and to dial 100 to get help.

Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that with the intention of continuing girls education after tenth class, the State government has set up junior colleges in girl schools and providing education to the girls in all KGBV schools. He assured of providing Mission Bhagiratha water to the schools.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijayalakshmi, District Collector M Prashanthi, Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, District Library Chairperson E Rajendar, Market Committee Chairman Dharmaji Rajendar, FACS Chairman Kishan Reddy, MPP Kameshwar Rao, Mahipal Reddy, ZPTC Jeevan Reddy, district Educational Officer Pranitha, principal Shankar, Ramachandran and others were present.