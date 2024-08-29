Study with inspiration, determination, and dedication, says DC B.M .Santosh

Gadwal: To excel in society, students must study with inspiration, determination, and dedication, said District Collector B.M Santosh.

The District Collector attended a program held on Thursday at M.A.L.D Degree College, where he participated as the chief guest for the National Sports Day and Telugu Language Day celebrations. He paid homage to the image of Goddess Saraswati by offering floral tributes and provided several motivational suggestions to the students. On this occasion, the college management unveiled the “M.A.L.D Students Voice” college magazine for the academic year 2023-24, the National Level Online Quiz Competition, and the book “Sparks,” all of which were inaugurated by the District Collector.

In his speech, the District Collector emphasized that students should always move forward with inspiration and determination, aiming for high positions in the future. He advised teachers to recognize and encourage the creativity within students. He announced that he would visit the college twice a month to interact directly with the students, offering advice and guidance on competitive exams. The Collector urged students to study for competitive exams like UPSC and TGSPC with a focus on mastering the basics, combined with self-confidence and perseverance. He also explained the importance of preparing for these exams with a mindset of serving society, not just for UPSC but for all central and state-level competitive exams, using online resources for preparation.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the Collector highlighted the significance of sports in maintaining both physical and mental health for students.

Reminding everyone that Gadwal is a place of great significance, he mentioned that even the Chairman of SBI hails from this region, proving that remarkable achievements can be made even from rural areas. He encouraged students to take such individuals as role models.

The Collector also directly interacted with the students, listened to their opinions, answered their questions, and provided suggestions to inspire them.

The event was attended by College Principal Dr. R. Kalander Bhasha, Vice Principal Chandramohan, retired English Lecturer Krishnamurthy, faculty members, students, staff, and others.