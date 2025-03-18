Sunita Williams should reach earth safely

Karimnagar: Prominent social worker and president of Maneru NGO Chintoju Bhaskar has expressed his desire for American astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been in space for almost nine months, to return to the earth safely.

Sunita Williams left for an eight-day mission on June 5. But their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered problems and was stuck at the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stuck in space for 9 months after going on a week-long mission, the time has come for them to step on earth and that they will return to Earth on the 19th of this month if the weather is favourable, he said.

He said that the Dragon capsule they are traveling in will land on the coast of Florida in America on Wednesday. With this, crores of people around the world want the two astronauts to return safely, Bhaskar said.