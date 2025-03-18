Live
- IED found in J&K’s Shopian, bomb disposal squad deployed
- New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community's contribution back home
- Botsa Satyanarayana greets Pawan Kalyan at assembly, inquires about health
- Majority of Indians long-term investors, volatility inherent feature of economic progress: NSE CEO
- Won’t spare anyone indulging in riots, attacks on police: Maha CM on Nagpur violence
- MP govt working to enhance religious tourism: Mohan Yadav
- Starlink’s Entry Into India: What You Need to Know
- Man, who broke into MP Aruna's house in Hyderabad, arrested
- Not right to carry on with wrong traditions: Sambhal ASP on 'Neja Mela' cancellation
- Bulgaria declares national day of mourning for North Macedonia's nightclub fire victims
Sunita Williams should reach earth safely
Karimnagar: Prominent social worker and president of Maneru NGO Chintoju Bhaskar has expressed his desire for American astronauts Sunita Williams and...
Karimnagar: Prominent social worker and president of Maneru NGO Chintoju Bhaskar has expressed his desire for American astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been in space for almost nine months, to return to the earth safely.
Sunita Williams left for an eight-day mission on June 5. But their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered problems and was stuck at the International Space Station (ISS).
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stuck in space for 9 months after going on a week-long mission, the time has come for them to step on earth and that they will return to Earth on the 19th of this month if the weather is favourable, he said.
He said that the Dragon capsule they are traveling in will land on the coast of Florida in America on Wednesday. With this, crores of people around the world want the two astronauts to return safely, Bhaskar said.