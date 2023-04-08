Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings: Police notifies traffic diversion

Hyderabad: With IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings slated to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, the Rachakonda Police have made certain traffic diversions between 3.30 PM and 11.30 PM on Sunday.

According to police, heavy vehicles such as lorry, dumper, earthmover, water tanker, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC road.

The same such vehicles coming from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and these vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Nacharam IDA to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.