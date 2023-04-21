Supreme Court stays Telangana High Court interim orders on Avinash Reddy's bail with conditions

The Supreme Court has given key orders on YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha's petition stating Telangana High Court interim orders and issued notices to the respondents. The further hearing was adjourned till next Monday.



In this sequence, heated arguments continued between the lawyers on behalf of YS Sunitha and MP Avinash Reddy. Avinash's lawyer stated that the CBI will arrest Avinash if the order is stayed. Taking this into consideration, the Supreme Court stayed the order of the High Court and gave some relief saying that the arrest should not be made until the Supreme Court takes up the investigation on Monday.



Meanwhile, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's investigation is going on with the order of the High Court. For the third day in a row, MP Avinash Reddy reached the CBI office in Koti and attended the investigation. While the CBI investigation is ongoing, the Supreme Court has decided to stay the order of the High Court.



