Surveyor caught in ACB raid

Khanapur: A raid was conducted at the Kadem Tahsildar office in Nirmal district on Saturday under the leadership of Adilabad district ACB DSP Vijay...
Khanapur: A raid was conducted at the Kadem Tahsildar office in Nirmal district on Saturday under the leadership of Adilabad district ACB DSP Vijay Kumar during which a mandal surveyor was caught taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a farmer named Prabhakar of Gangapur village.
Farmer Prabhakar from Gangapur village requested to survey the agricultural land in his father’s name after his father died and give him the proceeding. When the surveyor Umaji demanded Rs 20,000, the victim approached the ACB who conducted the raid.
The investigation is currently ongoing at the Tahsildar’s office.
