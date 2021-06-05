Suryapet: Illegal sale of spurious chilli seeds busted, 4 held

Suryapet: Police arrested a gang of four members in connection with illegal transport of chilli seeds from Vinukonda AP to Mahabubabad of TS on Friday evening and were produced before the media on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Darapaneni Anjaneya (45), by profession farmer and Resident of Vellatoor Village of Bollapalli Mandal, Guntur District of AP , Mudavath Srinu Nayak (35) by profession farmer , Resident of Nehrunagar Tanda of Bollapalli Mandal, Guntur District of AP , Gurijala Pulla Rao (35) by profession clerk and Resident of Kummaripalem Village of Vinukonda mandal in Guntur District of AP ,Chopparapu Nagraj (23) by profession Car Driver and Resident of Vellatoor Village of Bollapalli Mandal in Guntur District of AP.

Police searching for Borigorla Venkatrao (Harsha farmer depot shop owner) and Srinivasa Rao (Surya Seeds Agency Shop Owner)

Suyapet police under the aegis of CI Anjaneyulu inspected swift Dzire car during the vehicle inspection in the town and caught the culprits involved in spurious seeds supply to farmers of Mahabubabad district.

Police seized a total of 17 companies of chili seeds of 17.3 kg worth Rs 10.92 lakh, Swift Car AP-07-EC-6642 and 4 cell phones from their possession.