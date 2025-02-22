Suryapet: Officials directed to ensure error-free polling

Suryapet: District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar has instructed election officials to conduct the Teachers’ MLC elections on February 27 in a systematic and error-free manner. A training session was held on Friday at the Collectorate for Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), Polling Officers (OPOs), and Micro Observers, with Additional Collector P Rambabu in attendance.

“Polling staff must report by 7:00 am on February 26 to verify election materials. Pink ballot papers will be used, and voters must mark preferences using the violet sketch pen provided. Incorrect markings will invalidate votes. Voting will be from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with a 100-metre no-campaign zone,” he said.

Each polling station will have four officials: a PO (supervisor), APO (voter marking), and two OPOs (in-delible ink and assistance). Security measures include mobile phone and weapon bans. Ballot boxes will be sealed and transported under escort post-voting.

Strict guidelines were issued regarding challenged votes (Form 14), tendered votes (Form 15), visitor signatures, ID cards, and security restrictions.