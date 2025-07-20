Suryapet: Telangana State Tourism Development Co

Live
Suryapet: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS leaders, particularly targeting KT Rama Rao (KTR) for the latter’s recent remarks. He spoke to media in a press conference held on Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan. He stated, “The language used by TRS leaders in recent days is an insult to democracy. While criticism is part of politics, KTR’s choice of words resembles street rowdyism.”
Reddy recalled KTR’s alleged involvement in drug-related issues, controversies in the US, and incidents like insulting senior leaders in Sircilla. He accused the TRS regime of massive corruption worth thousands of crores. “Your family’s history is rooted in corruption. You came to power using your father’s name. Now, we will expose your true history to the public,” he said. He declared that Congress is ready for local body elections by September 30 and dared BRS to contest.