Swearing in of new MLCs today

Hyderabad: The newly elected MLCs will be sworn in on Monday morning in Telangana Legislative Council. Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy will administer their oath. Three of the Congress MLCs including Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik, besides two BJP MLCs Malka Komaraiah and Chinnamile Anji Reddy will be sworn in. The CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam will also be sworn in. BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan is likely to take oath on a different day shortly.

During the recently held MLA quota polls five MLC candidates got elected unanimously to the Legislative Council including Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Nayak, Nellikanti Satyam and Dasoju Sravan. Earlier in March the BJP MLCs Komaraiah and Anji Reddy won from the Medaka-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers constituency and from Karimnagar-Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad MLC graduates constituency respectively.