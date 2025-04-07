Live
- The power of sport for unity
- Gentle parenting: Setting boundaries with love, not fear
- Young women more prone to social anxiety from smartphone use, study reveals
- Ana de Armas says no to gender-swapped James Bond, champions original female action heroes
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2025
- Congress in Gujarat: A Journey Through Time and Legacy
- Hansa-3(NG) Will Power India’s Flight To Aviation Self-Reliance
- APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme
- 'Hands Off!' protestsm across us
- BJP alone will provide stable govt
Swearing in of new MLCs today
The newly elected MLCs will be sworn in on Monday morning in Telangana Legislative Council. Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy will administer their oath
Hyderabad: The newly elected MLCs will be sworn in on Monday morning in Telangana Legislative Council. Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy will administer their oath. Three of the Congress MLCs including Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik, besides two BJP MLCs Malka Komaraiah and Chinnamile Anji Reddy will be sworn in. The CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam will also be sworn in. BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan is likely to take oath on a different day shortly.
During the recently held MLA quota polls five MLC candidates got elected unanimously to the Legislative Council including Vijaya Shanti, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Nayak, Nellikanti Satyam and Dasoju Sravan. Earlier in March the BJP MLCs Komaraiah and Anji Reddy won from the Medaka-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers constituency and from Karimnagar-Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad MLC graduates constituency respectively.