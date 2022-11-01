Talasani Srinivas Yadav demands Centre to withdraw GST on handlooms

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded the Union government to withdraw the five percent GST imposed on the handloom sector.

Some representatives of weavers' community called on the Minister on Monday and explained to him about the problems being faced by weavers following the imposition of GST on handloom sector.

The Minister said that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar had revived the glory of handloom sector and financially encouraged weavers in a big way by awarding the work of Bathukamma sarees and launching various schemes.

He said the handloom sector provides employment to lakhs of people after the agriculture sector in the country, however, with the imposition of GST on handlooms, the Union government is making the lives of weavers more miserable. The Minister said that the Centre should withdraw its decision immediately, otherwise, it will face the wrath of people in the days to come.