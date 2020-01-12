Task force sleuths raid Hookah parlour in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force sleuths on Saturday night on credible information raided on a illegal hookah parlour at street number 8 in Habsiguda under Osmania University police station limits and arrested several persons. They seized hookah pots with different flavors and handed over them along with the material to OU Police for further action. More details awaited.
