TDP leaders take out rally on NT Rama Rao 24th death anniversary

TDP state chief L Ramana, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Suhasini paid tributes to NT Rama Rao at his statue at Rasoolpura crossroads in Begumpet on his 24th death anniversary. They took out 'NTR Amara Jyoti' rally from the statue to NTR Ghat.

Meanwhile, family members of NT Rama Rao paid floral tributes to the TDP founder at NTR Ghat. Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Venkateshwara Rao were present. On the other hand, NTR fans, TDP leaders recalled his services and arranged blood donation, free medical camps and other services.

On Friday, former chairman of Telangana Desam Party Saibaba said that the programmes will begin with hoisting the party flag, garlanding NTR portrait, paying tributes and free lunch.