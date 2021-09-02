Telangana achieved impressive growth to the pre-lockdown levels: Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the Telangana State, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, has achieved rapid progress in the last seven year since its formation. Participating in a round table discussion on understanding the challenges of exporters and the way forward at FTCCI Bhavan, he said that the government has proactively taken series of measures to increase consumption in the state which has resulted in the state achieving impressive growth to the pre lockdown levels.

Referring to the exporters as partners of development, the Chief Secretary assured them that the state government would do everything possible to solve the problems of the exporters which would bring buoyancy to the economy and would expedite recovery in the post Covid era. The government has set up an ambitious target to bring 20 lakh acres under palm oil cultivation in the state. Special focus is also being laid on increasing agricultural exports from the state, he added.

Representatives of various export units thanked the Government of Telangana State for allowing production even during the lockdown period which benefitted the exporters. Exporters expressed concern about container shortage which is effecting outbound shipments as a result hampering large-scale exports. They also raised the issue of GST refund in respect of capital goods and asked the government to take up with the Government of India. They requested for a dedicated international courier cargo clearance facility to be operationalised at RGIA which would be helpful to the exporters. The exporters sought notifiying a town for export excellence, setting up of another Inland Container Depot and a mega industrial park of world-class standards to boost exports from the state.

The Chief Secretary asked the exporters to come out with suggestions to boost exports in the state. He stated that the government would take up all the issues raised by the exporters with the concerned officials and try to resolve them.