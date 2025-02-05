Telangana Begins Rythu Bharosa Fund Transfers to Farmers Today

The Telangana government has initiated the process of transferring Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers, with deposits starting Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao confirmed that financial assistance will be credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. The initial phase will prioritize landowners cultivating up to one acre, benefiting approximately 17.03 lakh farmers statewide.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on January 26, aims to provide financial aid for crop investment. However, during the launch, only one village per mandal received funds. With today's announcement, the government has expanded the disbursement process to all eligible farmers across Telangana.

Previously, farmers in Telangana received investment support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The new administration restructured the program, renaming it Rythu Bharosa and increasing the assistance amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre annually. Each farmer is now set to receive Rs 6,000 per acre in each cropping season.

Under this initiative, the state government will allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually for farm investment support. The phased distribution will initially cover small-scale landowners before extending to those with larger holdings. Earlier, funds were credited in order of land size, starting with larger plots. The revised approach prioritizes smaller landholders, ensuring early assistance for those with minimal resources.