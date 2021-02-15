Telangana: BJP announces candidates for Graduates' MLC election

Telangana MLC Elections 2021 BJP candidates: Telangana BJP on Monday announced the candidates' names for graduates' MLC election which is scheduled to be held on March 14.

BJP sitting MLC Ramchandra Rao will contest from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency and Gujjula Premendar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency.

The term of BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and the term of TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda will be completed on March 29. There are around five lakh voters in each constituency.

The last date for filing of nominations is February 23 and the scrutiny of nominations will be held on the following day. The last date for withdrawing nominations is February 26. The polling will be held on March 14 and the results will be announced on March 17.