Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to meet Google and Amazon representatives

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently on a tour of the United States, engaging in a series of discussions aimed at attracting investments to the state. Accompanied by Ministers Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Secretary Shantikumari, and other senior officials, CM Reddy is exploring opportunities to enhance the state's infrastructure and create a conducive environment for investors.

CM Reddy is scheduled to meet with representatives from Google today as part of his agenda to foster partnerships that could lead to significant investments in Telangana. Following this, he will visit the BioDesign Center at Stanford University, where he will engage in discussions with Arun Mazumdar, the Dean of Sustainability, and Professor Raj Dutt, covering various innovative topics relevant to development and investment strategies.



The Chief Minister's itinerary includes meetings with high-profile executives from several major corporations. After the Google meeting, CM Reddy’s team will connect with Amazon's Global Data Center Planning Vice President, further signifying the government's commitment to expanding tech infrastructure in the state. Other anticipated meetings include discussions with Jai Chaudhary, the founder and CEO of Z Scholar, as well as representatives from Enovix, Fisher Scientific, and Monarch Tractors.



In addition to business meetings, CM Reddy will also meet with Professor Salmon and Darwin during the Smart Village Moments initiative, aiming to discuss sustainable development practices. The tour will culminate with a spiritual gathering that will include members of the Indian diaspora in the United States.