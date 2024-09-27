Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Swift Completion of Irrigation Projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the urgent need to prioritise and expedite irrigation projects across the state. He has instructed officials to focus on completing projects that can deliver irrigation water within the next six months, identifying them as the top priority. The initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity by ensuring timely water supply to farmers ahead of the upcoming kharif season.



During a review meeting, CM Reddy highlighted the necessity of completing projects within a fixed timeline, stressing that simply allocating funds without completion over years yields no tangible benefits. He stated that completing at least 75 percent of the identified projects would significantly increase the area under irrigation for the next cropping season.

The Chief Minister directed the finance department to guarantee uninterrupted funding for priority projects in both the Godavari and Krishna basins, advocating for prompt bill payments through a green channel for schemes that would provide water access to a larger population in a shorter timeframe.

In his efforts to streamline the process, CM Reddy urged officials to proactively address and resolve obstacles hindering project completion. He pointed out the recurring payment issues tied to the electricity department, highlighting the necessity for improved collaboration among various departments. To facilitate this, he proposed immediate joint meetings involving the Irrigation Department alongside Transco, Genco, and Discom representatives.

Further, he called for enhanced coordination with the revenue department to expedite land acquisition processes. CM Reddy instructed that these key departments work together to formulate action plans based on collective decisions taken in their discussions to ensure rapid project progression.

In a strong appeal to the engineering community, he reminded irrigation engineers that their work is crucial to the lives of the state's four crore residents, urging them to shift from office settings to active fieldwork. He underscored the emotional connection of irrigation initiatives to the public and insisted that humanity must guide the land acquisition process alongside consultations with landowners.

The Chief Minister also conducted a video conference with Superintending Engineers (SEs) from all districts, urging them to investigate best practices from other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, as well as their applicability in Telangana for major and medium irrigation projects.

In relation to ongoing challenges, Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja reported that a recent study indicated an average of 25 percent silt and sand accumulation in various state projects. In response, CM Reddy mandated officials to reassess siltation management strategies before implementing the national policy addressing these concerns.