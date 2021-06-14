Telangana: Former Minister Eatala Rajender Joins BJP Party

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender is has joined the BJP party today. Eatala, who recently bid adieu to TRS, joined the BJP party in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state party in-charge Tarun Chug gave the party membership to Eatala Rajender. Along with Eatala, former MP Ramesh Rathode, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former JD (U) chairperson Tula Uma and Telangana RTC leader Ashwaddhama Reddy have joined the BJP party officially.

The event was attended by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, party MP's Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapurao, national vice presidents DK Aruna, MLA Raghunandan Rao and Muralidhar Rao. Later, the team will go to the house of BJP national president JP Nadda. Eatala Rajender arrived in Delhi on a special flight from Shamshabad airport this morning.

Eatala Rajender bid adieu to the TRS party a few days back in the wake of allegations of land grabbing. He was recently removed from the cabinet by the TRS government with the allegations of land grabbing. He later resigned to the TRS party and to his MLA post too. With this, the by-election in the Huzurabad constituency became inevitable.