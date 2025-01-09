Telangana Government Launches Special Website for Indiramma Housing Complaints

The Telangana government has introduced a significant update regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme. A new special website has been launched to allow citizens to file complaints related to the scheme. The website, Indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in, is now live for those who wish to raise issues or concerns about the Indiramma Housing process.

Key Developments on Indiramma Housing Scheme:

Ongoing Survey: The survey to assess eligibility for Indiramma houses is currently underway in Telangana. The state government plans to finalize the list of eligible beneficiaries after Sankranti, with an expected announcement by January 31st. New Website for Complaints: On Thursday, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy launched the special website for filing complaints. Anyone facing issues with the Indiramma house selection process can visit the site to submit their concerns. Once a complaint is registered, the complainant will receive updates about the actions taken through an SMS on their mobile. Beneficiary Identification App: The Telangana government has already rolled out a mobile app for identifying eligible beneficiaries of the scheme. The app is collecting detailed information about applicants, including photos, to ensure transparency and accuracy in the selection process. Survey Progress: With around 80 lakh people across the state applying for Indiramma houses, the government has already gathered data for 65 lakh applicants. The survey is progressing quickly and is expected to be completed soon. Selection and Funding: After the survey is completed and the Gram Sabha approves, the government will release the final list of Indiramma house beneficiaries. In the initial phase, priority will be given to the poor families who own land. A budget of Rs. 5 lakh per house has been allocated, with funds to be disbursed in four installments.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Indiramma Housing Scheme as the government works towards ensuring that housing benefits reach the deserving citizens of Telangana.