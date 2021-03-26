Telangana government, SCR urged to restore DEMU services

Secunderabad: With all their hopes dashed owing to non-allocation of funds for the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport System) second phase even in the latest State budget, the denizens who were eagerly waiting for the services took to twitter.

Some of them also requested the South Central Railway and State government to at least restore Diesel-Electric Multi Unit services (DEMU).

According to the members of Suburban Train Travelers Association (STTA), inspite of many appeals from Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and various opposition leaders, no amount was sanctioned for MMTS second phase in the recent Telangana Budget.

Noor Ahmed, President for LT (long train) & MMTS, STTA said, "It is very disheartening that even this year budget wasn't sanctioned for MMTS phase works which is in its final stage. While there are no MMTS second phase works we request the authorities to restore DEMU."

As many as 19 trains of DEMU were plying from Medchal, Secunderabad, Bolarum, Falaknuma, but due to the pandemic, the services were halted.

As the State government has not allocated budget for MMTS, works were halted on several MMTS lines including, Sanathnagar-Moula Ali 19 km, Falaknuma-Umdanagar 13 km, Kacheguda-Sitaphalmandi-Moula Ali 10 km, Moula Ali-Ghatkesar 12.2 km and Secunderabad-Malkajgiri-Medchal 25 km stands incomplete as the electrification, doubling, stations construction, level crossings works etc.

"SCR must resume DEMU service as several MMTS passengers find it arduous to go to their work," said J Sushma, a resident of Jamia Osmania.Baglekar Akash Kumar, a resident of Secunderabad said, "MMTS is a major lifeline for employee-class, besides of others, hence, budget must be sanctioned for MMTS and also work must begin to the earliest. The Central and the State government should collaborate and ensure that travellers reap the benefits of MMTS service."

Murali Krishna who fumed over non-release of MMTs construction fund said that the state government should at least allocate a minimum of Rs 100 crore to start MMTS services from Medchal-Bolarum to Secunderabad which lines are ready for commission.