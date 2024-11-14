Telangana Government's Caste Enumeration Initiative Aims for Social Justice and Economic Equality

Rangareddy District: In a recent program, Kumaraswamy outlined the benefits of the Telangana government's caste enumeration initiative, highlighting its potential to foster a prosperous future for underprivileged communities. Addressing attendees, he emphasized the crucial need for accurate data on various castes, which has historically hindered effective governmental interventions to address their needs.

Kumaraswamy stated, "We strongly believe that the survey will improve the welfare and development of marginalized communities." He reassured participants that the caste enumeration process is not affiliated with any single political party but is rather a collective step towards fulfilling the aspirations of various Backward Class leaders.

He further elaborated on how the census could be a turning point in achieving social justice and act as a vital instrument in mitigating economic inequality across the country. With the potential for caste data to inform political reservations, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that individuals from diverse castes could ascend to significant political roles.

The program saw participation from notable figures including Rangareddy District President Sai Yadav, Greater Hyderabad President Rajesh Yadav, Advisor Ramana, Devender Srinivas, and GHMC officials, all united in their support for the caste enumeration initiative.