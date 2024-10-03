Telangana govt. Launches Family Identity Card Survey Pilot Project in Wanaparthy

In an initiative to enhance family documentation and identity verification, the Joint Mahbub Nagar District Special Officer, G. Ravi Naik, has mandated an armed collection of family details in the 10th Ward of Anjanagiri village, Wanaparthy Municipality. This survey is part of the Telangana Family Identity Card project, which aims to streamline family identification across the state.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, accompanied by Additional Collector for Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, conducted an inspection of the ongoing house-to-house survey that commenced on a Thursday in Wanaparthy district. The inspection began in Anjanagiri village before moving on to the 10th Ward of Nagavaram in the municipality.

During the visit, J. Jayamma, a resident and owner, personally verified the registration of her household details. When queried about data accuracy, the Tehsildar, Raju, clarified that names already present in the government database are recorded on Form 1, while those absent from the database are noted on Form 2.

The special officer emphasized the importance of meticulous data entry to avoid duplication of information. Municipal Commissioner Poorna Chander, along with team leaders Tehsildar Raju and Ramesh Reddy, are actively participating in the survey efforts.

As the pilot project unfolds, officials hope it will set a precedent for a more comprehensive approach to family identification across Telangana.





