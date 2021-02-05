X
Telangana govt. permits 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres

Telangana government on Friday passed orders allowing the cinema theatre owners to screen movies with 100 per cent occupancy.

Telangana government on Friday passed orders allowing the cinema theatre owners to screen movies with 100 per cent occupancy. The theatre owners expressed happiness with the government's decision.

The decision of the state government comes after the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting announced that theatres can increase the seating capacity to 100 per cent in theatres and multiplexes from February 1.

Although the theatres had been permitted to screen the movies with 50 per cent occupancy in October last year due to pandemic, the theatre owners faced losses to screen movies with half of the seating capacity.

With the latest orders, the government also asked the theatres to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing, usage of masks and sanitizers, thermal screening. The theatres were also asked to modify the show timings and ticket bookings.

