Telangana Govt to strengthen irrigation infra in TG

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance irrigation infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to lay special focus on six long-pending irrigation projects in Godavari basin to cover greater ayacut with less expenditure. And the government wants to complete these projects by March 2025.

The six projects are Neelam Vagu, Pimpri Project, Palem Vagu, Mattadi Vagu, SRSP Stage 2 and Sadarmat Project in the Godavari basin. Irrigation department sources said that they had already prepared the estimates to complete these project works. It would cost about Rs 241 crore and would bring 48,000 acres under new ayacut. “Funds are being released in a phased manner so as to meet the target date for the completion of the projects,” the officials said.

All these projects were originally taken up by the previous government during its 10-year rule and only barrages and pumphouses were constructed. Thereafter, the government had ignored the projects. Main canals, distributaries and other canals which provide irrigation facility for the new ayacut were neglected. The previous government shifted its attention to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project by incurring huge debts. Similarly, many projects undertaken by the previous government remain incomplete, the officials said.

Neelam Vagu will provide additional ayacut in Mancheryal, Pimpri lift scheme will help Nirmal district, Palem Vagu would irrigate lands in Palem, Mattadi Vagu in Adilabad district and SRSP Stage-II will strengthen the irrigation facility in Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Janagaon and Suryapet districts.