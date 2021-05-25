Telangana Health Departments is Drafting a plan to tackle Corona 3rd wave

Experts are hinting, that there exist a possibility of a 3rd Covid-19 wave hitting the nation by end of the year, 2021, Hence Telangana Health Department, leaving no stones unturned, it is swiftly drafting a plan, which can help the state tackle the virus. As per the source, the state government is focusing on two major areas, first one beds and other one being oxygen supply.

Even though there exist no enough substantial data with regards children getting most affected in the 3rd wave, the state has gone ahead and instructed all governments hospital to make essential arrangements, so that pediatric wards have more number of beds, if needed. Even, the total bed capacity is also expected to be increased with Hyderabad set to receive additional bed. During the 1st wave, the total bed capacity of the government sector, stood at nearing 18,000 and again during the 2nd wave, the bed capacity across the government sector has been increased 53,000.