Telangana inter board extends date for exam fee payment

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended date for payment of exam fee for the ensuing Inter public examinations. Students can pay the exam fee until February 22 without any late fee.

And the last date for fees payment with a late of Rs 100 is February 23 and a late fee of Rs 500 between March 2 and 8. A late fee of Rs 1000 will be collected between March 9 and 15 and a Rs 2,000 between March 16 and 22.

The intermediate board has directed all the college managements not to link the examination fee with the tuition fee. It further stated that strict action will be taken against colleges if found violating the notice.