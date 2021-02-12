X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana inter board extends date for exam fee payment

Telangana inter board extends date for exam fee payment
x

Telangana inter board extends date for exam fee payment

Highlights

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended date for payment of exam fee for the ensuing Inter public examinations.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended date for payment of exam fee for the ensuing Inter public examinations. Students can pay the exam fee until February 22 without any late fee.

And the last date for fees payment with a late of Rs 100 is February 23 and a late fee of Rs 500 between March 2 and 8. A late fee of Rs 1000 will be collected between March 9 and 15 and a Rs 2,000 between March 16 and 22.

The intermediate board has directed all the college managements not to link the examination fee with the tuition fee. It further stated that strict action will be taken against colleges if found violating the notice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X