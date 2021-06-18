Top
Telangana: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy apprises Agriculture Minister of ryots' problems

Highlights

Adarshnagar: Former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Thursday called on Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and submitted a representation seeking steps to solve problems faced by farmers of Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts.

The ex-MP urged the minister to buy paddy from the farmers at the earliest by giving necessary instructions to the officials concerned. He explained problems faced by farmers at Tandur, Peddemul, Yalal, Doma, Kulkacharla, Bulkapur Sardarnagar and Maheswaram paddy procurement centres.

He told the minister that paddy kept at the procurement centres for the last one month had been germinated. "The farmers are suffering due to lack of gunny bags and added that procurement Centres don't have enough tarpaulin covers.

