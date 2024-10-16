Telangana Ministers Tour Across Districts Today

Telangana ministers are touring various districts today as part of their regular engagements with local leaders and communities. Minister Sitaakka will be visiting Adilabad, where she will interact with local officials and residents to assess the progress of various government schemes and initiatives. Her visit is expected to focus on addressing the needs of the tribal population in the region and ensuring that welfare programs are reaching marginalized communities.

In Medak, Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha will review ongoing developmental projects and meet with local representatives to discuss key issues. His visit is seen as crucial to speeding up infrastructure work in the district.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will tour Khammam tomorrow. His visit will include inspections of public welfare schemes and discussions with local officials regarding district development plans.