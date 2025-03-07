Telangana Model Aims for Global Standards, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated that the Telangana Model is built on three key pillars—development, welfare, and good governance. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, he emphasised that Hyderabad is now competing with global cities like New York, Seoul, and Tokyo, rather than just Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi.

At the event, Reddy engaged in a discussion with India Today’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai and Executive Editor Preeti Choudhary, addressing various contemporary issues. In response to a question, he described Gujarat’s development model as a ‘Test match’ while terming Telangana’s approach as a ‘T20 model’.

Future City and Hyderabad’s Global Aspirations

CM Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of the Future City Development Authority to oversee the construction of a world-class Future City across 30,000 acres. “In five years, Hyderabad will undergo a transformation. We are not just comparing ourselves to Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi. Our competition is with global cities,” he asserted.

He highlighted that Hyderabad’s progress is not an overnight achievement but a result of continuous efforts spanning 450 years, dating back to the Qutb Shahi era. “Governments and Chief Ministers may change, but development initiatives must continue,” he said.

Investment and Economic Challenges

The Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the same incentives to other states that Gujarat receives to attract investments. Addressing Telangana’s financial situation, he noted that the state’s debt had surged from ₹69 crore in 2014, when Telangana was formed, to ₹7 lakh crore. The monthly revenue of Telangana stands at ₹18,500 crore, but ₹13,000 crore is required solely for salaries and debt servicing, leaving little room for capital investments. He called for a national-level discussion on the economic constraints states face.

Delimitation and Caste Census

Ahead of the 2026 delimitation process, Reddy stressed the need for consultations with all political parties to ensure fair representation, particularly for southern states. He also questioned why a caste-based census should not be conducted, arguing that just as Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are counted, Backward Classes (BC) should also have their population recorded to ensure fair reservations in education, employment, and politics.

Hindi Should Not Be Imposed

On the language debate, the Telangana CM stated that learning Hindi should remain a choice, not an imposition. “Many colleges offer French, German, and other languages. People will learn what they prefer. We are not against Hindi but oppose its forced implementation,” he clarified.

Hyderabad’s Bid for the Olympics

Revanth Reddy also revealed that he had urged Prime Minister Modi to consider Hyderabad as a venue for the Olympic Games. He highlighted the city’s track record in hosting major sporting events, including the World Military Games, National Games, and Asian Games. “Telangana has produced numerous world-class athletes. The International Olympic Association should decide whether Hyderabad or Ahmedabad is better suited to host the Olympics,” he remarked.

With his strong statements at the India Today Conclave, CM Revanth Reddy positioned Telangana as a progressive and globally competitive state, reinforcing its ambition to lead in economic growth, governance, and sports infrastructure.