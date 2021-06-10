Telangana: Passport Services Restarted In The State With The Relaxation In The Lockdown Rules

It is well known that Corona Second Wave shocked the country. Almost all the state governments in the country have imposed lockdowns due to the huge increase in cases. With this wide decision, the corona cases came down but still, the condition needs to get better. After almost 2 months, cases in the country are in control. Thus the state governments are deciding to relax the lockdown rules. The Telangana government has also given huge relaxations in this regard.

The latest decision is to relax the lockdown rules from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday. In the wake of the government giving the lockdown relaxations, various types of general services are now fully available. As part of this, passport services were restored at the post offices. These services will be available from today (Thursday). It is already known that these passport services were stopped on the 12th of last month due to lockdown. A special counter has been set up for those who need to go abroad urgently. Officials, however, said that services at the post offices have been started with the relaxation of the lockdown. These services are available at regular times.



The Telangana state government has relaxed the rules, making the travellers coming from abroad follow the paid quarantine. Passengers coming from abroad should get quarantined for seven days in hotels or government-designated areas. It said they should not go straight to homes. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has officially announced the new rules ordered by the state government.



The Hyderabad International Airport handles an average of 32-34 thousand passengers daily. The second phase of Corona saw a decline in domestic and international air services as well as passenger numbers. Currently, services to Hyderabad are only from a few countries. Those who land in Hyderabad must undergo a Covid test 72 hours before departure. After reaching Hyderabad, they have to undergo tests at the airport as well. Anyone with suspected corona symptoms should stay at home or be hospitalized as advised by a physician.



On the other hand, Corona cases are declining in Telangana. 1,29,896 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,813 were diagnosed as positive. 5,96,813 corona positive cases have been reported in Telangana so far. Recently 17 people died with Covid-19 in the state. The state government has issued a bulletin to this effect. The total death toll rose to 3,426. The state government today revealed that 1,801 people have recovered from the corona. There are currently 24,301 active cases in the state.