Telangana ranks fifth in power consumption

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy informed the Assembly that the State ranked fifth in the country in terms of total per capita consumption and stands first in terms of growth rate.

Responding to a query raised by fellow members in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister informed the House that the per capita electricity consumption in the State for the financial year 2020-21 stood at 2,012 units. "An additional capacity of 9,600 MW has been added since the formation of the State and 7,962 MW projects are at various stages.

The TS GENCO added 2,210 MW in thermal, 3,360 MW in hydro, 570 MW in the private sector, 3,415 MW in solar power, 128 MW in wind power and 2,200 MW in other sectors,. In addition to these, 4,270 MW projects are under construction by TS GENCO, 1,600 MW by National Thermal Power Corporation and 2,092 MW by solar power. A total of 7,962 MW projects are under execution," the Minister said. Further, he claimed that the Telangana was the only State that was providing 24 hours of quality electricity to all the sectors.