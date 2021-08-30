Telangana: Rs. 21 crores worth Marijuana seized at Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

The NCB officials seized a large quantity of marijuana near the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. A gang moving from Visakhapatnam agency to Mumbai was arrested and 3400 kg of marijuana was seized from them. The value of the marijuana is estimated to be around Rs 21 crore. As many as 25 people have been arrested in the marijuana case. Marijuana Don Shinde was arrested by police. The police in six states are searching for Shinde and Kambli and Joke Dand were also arrested.



NCB officials found 141 bags filled with marijuana being smuggled. The bags are covered with tree plants and shifted. NCB officials clarified that the marijuana was being supplied to Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. It is suspected that the drugs are being supplied to some colleges in Maharashtra.



A few days ago, 16 people were arrested in cases of shifting 4,000 kg of marijuana. With the information they gave, a large quantity of marijuana was seized at the Outer Ring Road. About 7,500 kilograms of marijuana have been seized and 25 people were arrested.

