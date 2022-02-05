Telangana should continue to bear medical expenses of Veena-Vani

Hyderabad: The Division Bench adjusted the plea filed by a trust, Helping Hand, seeking a direction to permit it to pay Rs 15,000 per month to the conjoined twins, Veena-Vani, for their upbringing.

It is the petitioner, Helping Hand, which had told the court that it would pay Rs 15,000 to the two kids for their upbringing. On this prayer of the petitioner, Chief Justice said that there cannot be any objection from any side so far as the petitioner is concerned for payment of Rs 15,000 per month.

Chief Justice said, "On the contrary, I really appreciate the gesture on the part of the petitioner in helping the father of the conjoined twins, who is an autorickshaw driver."

While disposing of the plea, the CJ Bench made it clear as and when, there is a need of providing medical treatment to the twins, they will be treated at the cost of the State exchequer in future also. The State informed the court that it will provide all medical help as and when required, free of cost to both the girls.