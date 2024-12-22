Live
Just In
Telangana State Cross Country Championship 2024 Successfully Conducted in Kalwakurthy
Nagar kurnool: The 10th Telangana State Cross Country Championship - 2024 was organized in Kalwakurthy under the auspices of the Nagarkurnool District Athletic Association for boys and girls in the Under-16, Under-18, and Under-20 categories.
The event was graced by Chief Guest A.P. Jithender Reddy, Advisor to the Telangana State Government (Sports) and former Member of Parliament. Speaking on the occasion, Jithender Reddy highlighted that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is prioritizing sports development and assured efforts to establish suitable sports facilities in every district.
Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, senior Congress leader Balasingh, Nagarkurnool District Athletic Association President M. Vijayender Yadav, and several presidents and secretaries of various sports associations were also present at the event.