Telangana to build a child-safe society

Hyderabad: In a country where childhood is often idealized but rarely protected, one law stands as a beacon of hope the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Enacted in 2012, this landmark legislation was designed to shield children under 18 from sexual abuse, assault, harassment, and exploitation. More than a decade later, while its legal structure remains strong, its true impact depends not only on enforcement, but on public awareness, societal responsibility, and moral courage. Because no law, however progressive, can protect a child if society chooses to stay silent.

Recognizing the importance of the issue, the Telangana State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, and the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, hosted the State-Level Stakeholders Consultation Meet 2025 in Hyderabad on the theme: “Voice for the Voiceless: Rights and Protection of Children from Sexual Abuse.”

At this high-level conference, attended by Supreme Court dignitaries and national stakeholders, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the state’s commitment to child protection. He emphasized that 29 Bharosa Centres across Telangana are providing legal aid, medical support, police help, and psychological counselling under one roof, in a child-friendly environment. “Justice is not just about speeding up case disposal. It is about protecting our children, restoring their dignity, and helping them reclaim their childhood,” the CM said. He also stressed the growing threat of online abuse and child pornography, calling for strict punishment and procedural reforms. Telangana, he added, is prepared to take every necessary step to build a child-safe society.

Often, conversations around safety focus only on girls, how they should behave, dress, or move. But it’s time we focus on how we raise our boys. Respect, consent, empathy, and emotional intelligence must be core values taught at home and in school. Because protection cannot mean control over girls, it must mean responsibility among boys.

- M Kiranmayee, Public Relations Officer, I&PR Department, Hyderabad