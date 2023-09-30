Telangana to witness moderate to heavy rains today and tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has reported the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning to most parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.



On Friday, there were heavy to light rains across the state. Notable rainfall measurements include 9.9 cm in Markook mandal of Siddipet district, 8.2 cm in Dharmapuri of Jagityal district, 8 cm in Balkonda of Nizamabad district, 7.4 cm in Kaudipalli of Medak district, 6.7 cm in Dandepalli of Mancherial district, 6.4 cm in Gangadhara of Karimnagar district, and 6.2 cm in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district. Light rains have also occurred across Hyderabad city and its surrounding districts.

According to officials from the Amaravati Meteorological Center, there will be rainfall in Andhra Pradesh as well. They have stated that over the next two days, many places in the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions can expect rain. Today, there is a possibility of heavy rains in NTR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, Kakinada, Prakasam, Annamayya, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts. East Godavari, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains with isolated thundershowers.



