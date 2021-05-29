Telangana: Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod directs cops to nab culprits

Hyderabad: State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathodstated those responsible for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old student of the tribal welfare residential school would be brought to book and punished severely.

The body of the girl was found in a pool of blood near Seethanagaram Thanda under Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, the Minister directed the Mahabubabad District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to identify the culprits and arrest them. The Minister said that the victim was pursuing graduation in the tribal residential welfare college. Despite being born in a poor family, the victim wanted to pursue higher education to realise her dreams.

It was an unpardonable act and those committing the heinous crime should not be spared, she added. Rathod who called on the family members of the victim consoled them and assured that the State government would stand by their side and extend all necessary help, besides, bringing those responsible to book.

Though the State government has been taking a series of measures for the protection of women, there are few who are resorting to such heinous crimes. "The government will take stringent measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents," she said.