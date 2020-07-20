Telangana woman delivers baby under tree after being denied admission into hospital in Jangaon

In a sordid incident, a woman gave birth to a baby boy under a tree after being denied admission into government hospital in Jangaon on Sunday.

Shaik Bee, a resident of Marredpally village in Jangaon district was taken to the government hospital after developed labour pain. However, the hospital denied to admit her in the hospital after finding out that it was her fourth labour and asked the family to take her to the hospital in Warangal.

Fathima Bee, the woman's mother said that the hospital gave them a slip referring the latter to Warangal hospital. "We did not know how to take her to Warangal as there was no ambulance available," she said.

The woman's husband Hussain tried to arrange private transport but in vain. Shaik Bee's pain grew severe following which she fainted. Later, the woman's mother took her to a tree behind a bus shelter where the baby was delivered. Hussain brought the incident to the notice of the hospital staff who later shifted the mother and baby to the hospital.