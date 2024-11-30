Live
Temperatures Gradually Drop in Telangana: Adilabad Records Lowest at 8.7°C
Telangana is experiencing a gradual drop in temperatures, with several districts recording notable low temperatures over the past few days.
Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a gradual drop in temperatures, with several districts recording notable low temperatures over the past few days. According to the latest meteorological data, Adilabad has recorded the lowest temperature in the state, dipping to a chilly 8.7°C.
Other districts have also reported cooler temperatures, with Medak at 10.8°C, Patancheru at 11°C, and Nizamabad at 13.5°C. Hanumkonda has seen a temperature of 15°C, signaling a steady decline in the region's overall warmth.
The drop in temperatures is attributed to the ongoing shift in weather patterns as the winter season begins to set in. Meteorologists expect these cooler conditions to persist over the coming days, with the possibility of further drops in temperatures as winter fully establishes itself across the state.
Residents in affected areas are advised to prepare for colder nights, with warm clothing and proper heating measures recommended, particularly for those in rural and hilly regions where temperatures are expected to be lower. The weather conditions also suggest the onset of winter rains, which could bring additional cooling in the coming weeks.
With the temperature drop, Telangana is gearing up for a cool winter season, which is likely to bring relief after the intense heat of the previous months, but are they really enjoying this cold?