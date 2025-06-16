  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tension prevailed at Telangana Bhavan as police lock Telangana Bhavan

Tension prevailed at Telangana Bhavan as police lock Telangana Bhavan
x
Highlights

Tension prevailed near the BRS party office Telangana Bhavan on Monday after police imposed restrictions at Bhavan which is adjacent to the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) where the State cabinet meeting is scheduled later in the day.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the BRS party office Telangana Bhavan on Monday after police imposed restrictions at Bhavan which is adjacent to the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) where the State cabinet meeting is scheduled later in the day.

The BRS workers came to the Telangana Bhavan in large numbers in the wake of the party's Working President KT Rama Rao coming to the party office before going to ACB inquiry. With the cabinet meeting slated to be held post noon, there was heavy police bandobast in place.

The police personnel disbursed the crowd and later locked the gates of Telangana Bhavan. The police personnel were seen asking the commercial establishments to shut down their shops. The police personnel took the BRS activists into custody. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other cabinet ministers are slated to come to the command control center after noon. The police personnel opened the lock of the main gate of Telangana Bhavan after a protest by the BRS leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick