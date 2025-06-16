Tension prevailed at Telangana Bhavan as police lock Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the BRS party office Telangana Bhavan on Monday after police imposed restrictions at Bhavan which is adjacent to the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) where the State cabinet meeting is scheduled later in the day.

The BRS workers came to the Telangana Bhavan in large numbers in the wake of the party's Working President KT Rama Rao coming to the party office before going to ACB inquiry. With the cabinet meeting slated to be held post noon, there was heavy police bandobast in place.

The police personnel disbursed the crowd and later locked the gates of Telangana Bhavan. The police personnel were seen asking the commercial establishments to shut down their shops. The police personnel took the BRS activists into custody. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other cabinet ministers are slated to come to the command control center after noon. The police personnel opened the lock of the main gate of Telangana Bhavan after a protest by the BRS leaders.